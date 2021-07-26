Kambrie Horsley

January 15, 2011 – July 26, 2021 (age 10)

Our sweet, loving Kam Kam passed away Monday, July 26, following a terrible traffic accident. Words cannot describe the shock and sadness that we all feel. We will miss her terribly, but we find peace knowing she is with her Father in Heaven and those family members beyond the veil.

Kambrie was born on January 15, 2011 in Pocatello, Idaho to Brad & Kristen Horsley. She was welcomed by her older siblings Kyler, Hallie and Ethan as well as two large loving extended families. She was a happy, smiling baby that loved to be right in the middle of everything. Kambrie split being the middle child with her best buddy and big brother Ethan. You would have never known she was a middle child, she made sure she was seen and heard. She was such a good example and friend to her little sisters Blakely and Jordyn.

Kambrie was so full of life and love and always up for an adventure. She was always playing with someone’s child or talking to an adult she had just met. She loved all animals and was always happy to care for a new one. Her happy countenance shown about her always and she gave everyone the best hugs! Kambrie sped through her short life with such drive and intensity modeling love and inclusion in all she did.

Kambrie was active and absolutely loved all sports as well as skiing and surfing. She loved to dance and worked hard in school because she was a little perfectionist. She always seemed older than she was and wanted to grow up so fast. Perhaps she knew she needed to fit it all in. Kambrie attended Malad Elementary School and loved all her teachers there as well as her friends of all ages.

She was her daddy’s girl and loved to ride anywhere with him and the boys especially up to the land riding horses. She was her momma’s big helper in the kitchen and with the little girls. She brought such joy to us all and there is a hole in our family until we get her back. She was simply the perfect little girl.

Our hearts are broken but, we know she would want us to celebrate the wonderful life we had with her. Every day was a gift, and we can’t wait until we are reunited with our sweet, spunky, happy, driven little angel.

We know there is Peace in Christ, we love Him and trust in His plan. We will miss our little girlie beyond words but KNOW that families are Forever! A special thanks to all who have reached out to us during this difficult time and to all Kambrie’s amazing teachers, coaches and friends and family.

Kambrie is survived by her parents Brad & Kristen, 5 siblings Kyler, Hallie, Ethan, Blakely & Jordyn, two sets of loving grandparents Spence & Debbie Horsley and Stephen & Judy Carter, many beloved aunts & uncles and lots of best friend cousins on both sides of the family.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 12 noon in the Malad LDS Stake Center, 1250 N. 1100 W. Friends may visit with the family on Friday evening from 7-9 p.m. and Saturday from 10-11:30 a.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.horsleyfuneralhome.com