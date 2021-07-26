N. Rose Moulton Sellick

March 13, 1943 – July 23, 2021 (age 78)

Rose Sellick passed away unexpectedly in her home, Friday, July 23, 2021, due to health complications.

She is survived by her daughter, Ally (Michael) White, 5 grandchildren – Shianne, Josie, McKaye, Andrew, and Allison, and several siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents Willard and Margie Moulton, Harriet and Herman Hermenau, and her brother Thomas Moulton. Rose’s family would like to thank the medical providers, her ward family, and all who were involved in her care for their love, concern and support.

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 30, 2021, at 10:00 am in the Logan 3rd Ward building located at 250 N. 400 W. Logan, Utah.

Interment will follow the funeral services in the Logan Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.allenmortuaries.com