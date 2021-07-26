Smithfield man pleads guilty to groping teenage girl

Booking photo for Gabriel Hanrion (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Smithfield man has pleaded guilty to groping a teenage girl last year. Gabriel J. Hanrion was arrested in May 2020 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hanrion participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to an amended count of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

Hanrion was originally charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor after the victim, a 17-year-old girl, reported being raped by Hanrion. The two were reportedly co-workers at a local restaurant.

The girl explained that early on the morning of March 2, 2020 she began texting Hanrion because she couldn’t sleep. She mentioned that the two had been in a friendship for several months. As their conversation continued, the defendant asked her to come over to his home because he wanted someone to cuddle with and she agreed.

The girl told officers that the two began watching a movie when the suspect began kissing her. She went onto say that before she could even comprehend what was occurring, Hanrion was raping her.

During Monday’s court hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Clark Harms explained that as part of the plea deal, Hanrion acknowledged to inappropriately touching girl, causing her alarm.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck accepted the plea deal. She scheduled sentencing for August 30.

Hanrion remains out of jail after posting $5,000 bail. He could face up to one year in jail.

