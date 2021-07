1931 – July 24, 2021 (age 90)

Vern Lee Ashcroft, 90, of North Logan, died on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 31st at 11:00 am in the North Logan 2nd Ward, 1105 East 2100 North.

There will be a visitation form 9:30 – 10:30 am.

Military honors will be in the Hyde Park Cemetery following services.

Arrangements by Allen Mortuary of North Logan. www.allenmortuaries.com