Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints reverses decision to eliminate session of general conferences

Leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints conducting April's general conference from a theater at the church's headquarters in Salt Lake City.

SALT LAKE CITY — Leadership of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have reversed their decision to eliminate the Saturday Evening Session of the Faith’s semiannual General Conference. The announcement came Tuesday afternoon in a letter from the Church’s First Presidency.

In June 2021, the Church announced changes to the next general conference wherein the Saturday evening session would no longer be held. However, in Tuesday’s letter, the First Presidency stated that after additional study and prayer, they felt impressed to continue to hold the session but in a different format than in the past.

“Beginning with the October 2021 semiannual general conference, the Saturday evening session will be continued,” the First Presidency wrote. “All members and friends of the Church are invited to view this session. It will not have a specific theme, nor will it be intended for any particular demographic or leadership group. Holding this session will allow for more gospel topics to be taught and permit more general leaders to address the conference.”

The format and schedule of general conference had been changed many times over the years. Some sessions were designated for specific groups of members or leaders, such as the welfare session, the women’s session, the priesthood session, and other sessions designed to address topics pertinent to specific organizations of the Church.

“We recognize the increasing challenges facing members of the Church worldwide in our day,” Tuesday’s letter stated. “An important way to fortify against these challenges comes through hearing the word of God.”

General conference is an opportunity for Church members and friends worldwide to receive messages from leaders. They are broadcast locally on News Talk KVNU and the Church’s websites.

will@cvradio.com