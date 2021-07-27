April 11, 1942 – July 24, 2021 (age 79)

Judith S. Hansen, 79, of Wellsville, Utah passed away July 24, 2021, peacefully in her home, from complications related to COVID, surrounded by family. Judy was born April 11, 1942, in Logan, Utah to Guy Thorpe Smith and Helen Hendry Smith. She had one brother, Glade and one sister, Janice.

After graduating High School from South Cache, Judy attended beauty school at The Beau La Reine College of Beauty. She obtained her Cosmetology License and worked as a Beautician at Ida Hill’s beauty shop in Wellsville. She met Osmond Christian Hansen and they later married and had their first son, Michael. They moved to Texas due to military service obligations, where they had Mark and Matthew. After their divorce, Judy and her three boys moved back to Wellsville, Utah where she lived for the remainder of her life.

Over many years, Judy worked at Herff Jones, EA Miller, Autoliv, Wellsville Market, Wellcome Mart, and Walmart to provide for her sons. Judy was always the social butterfly at work and loved meeting new friends. If she already knew you, you were in for a big hug when she saw you.

She was known to many as Grandma Judy, but she was Grandma to David, Kylee, Raquel, Coty, Elijah, Baylee, Cameryn, and Ellie. She also held the title of GiGi to Macee, Gabriel, Tobias, Leilani, Sean, and Colter. Judy’s family loved her dearly and will miss spending days at the pool, weekends at Bear Lake, the occasional Pina Colada snow cone, tanning sessions, and the Thanksgiving Day cooking advice. But everyone knew her Wednesdays were reserved for Lunch/Shopping dates with her sister.

Wednesday nights were reserved for bowling, however. Judy spent nearly every Wednesday at Logan Lanes for over 40 years and won numerous trophies and league championships. Ladies night was Judy’s ‘adult time’ when her sons were younger. This was her reprieve from the weekly grind and her chance to spend time making lasting friendships.

Judy is survived by her three sons, Michael (Carolyn) of Ray City, GA, Mark (LaNae) of Wellsville, UT, and Matthew (Johanna) of Murrieta, CA, eight grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her brother Glade (Suzette) Smith of Wellsville, UT, and her sister Janice (Kelly) Reese of Benson, UT.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Guy Thorpe and Helen Hendry Smith, and her dear bowling partner and best friend, Marlene Ballard.

The family would like to give special thanks to Erin and Pam, for the love they showed in Judy’s final months, and LaNae and Kylee for always being there when she needed anything. The love she must have felt in the end is beyond what one could imagine.

The funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 2, 2021, at White Pine Funeral Services, located at 753 South 100 East, Logan, UT.

There will be a viewing from 6:00-8:00 PM on Sunday, August 1, 2021, as well as before the service from 9:30-10:30 AM on Monday.

Interment will be at the Wellsville, Utah Cemetery.

Those who would like to live stream the service may use the following link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85944425863?pwd=MFRwRUNx…

Memories may be shared with the family at www.whitepinefunerals.com