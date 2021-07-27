Local officials set schedule to replace county attorney

Officials here have scheduled a special session of the Cache County Council on Aug. 3 to interview candidates for the post of county attorney.

LOGAN – Cache County officials have set a schedule for selection of a new county attorney.

Members of the Cache County Council will interview the three prospective candidates to replace former County Attorney James Swink during a special session of the council slated for Aug. 3.

Final selection of the successful candidate will then take place at the council’s next regularly scheduled meeting on Aug. 10.

The candidates whose names were forwarded to the county council on July 19 are attorneys Jacob Gordon, John Luthy and Dane Murray, according to Chris Booth, the chair of the Cache County Republican Party.

Gina Worthen, the chair of the Cache County Council, has said that all three candidates will be invited to make opening and closing remarks during the Aug. 3 meeting and will respond to questions from members of the county panel.

That special session will take place at 5 p.m. in the County Council Chambers in the Cache County Historic Courthouse at 199 North Main St.

As usual, that meeting will also be streamed live on the Cache County YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCa4xvEI8bnIEz3B9zw2teaA.

All three of the prospective candidates are current members of the staff of the Cache County Attorney’s Office.

Gordon is a deputy attorney who works as a prosecutor for Cache County in its Criminal and Juvenile Justice Divisions.

Luthy is the chief deputy attorney in the county’s Civil Division.

Murray is also a prosecutor in the county’s Criminal Justice Division.

The candidate selected by the members of the Cache County Council on Aug. 10 will serve out the unexpired term of the former county attorney, which will last until Dec. 31, 2022.

After 12 years as county attorney, Swink resigned his elective office on July 5 to pursue new career opportunities as a prosecutor in the Weber County Attorney’s Office.

Under state law, the Cache County GOP had originally slated an internal special election on Aug. 4 to nominate a slate of three candidates to replace Swink. That balloting became unnecessary, however, when only three candidates filed with local Republican party officials to fill that vacant elective office.