Lt. Gov. Henderson announces ‘Return Utah’ job opportunities

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaks to the media during the last weekly COVID-19 briefing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, May 27, 2021. Briefings will now move to every other week.

SALT LAKE CITY — Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced the official launch of the “Return Utah” program Tuesday morning. The pioneering initiative aims to expand workforce opportunities in Utah for those re-entering the workforce after an extended absence.

The first cohort of the new program is now live, with jobs posted on the site www.governmentjobs.com/careers/utah/returnutah. Applications are being accepted through Aug. 1, with an expected start date of Sept. 7. The positions are designed for those who are looking to re-enter the workforce after an extended absence of two or more years. The cohort is structured to provide applicants with the experience, training, skills, and mentoring needed to return to the workforce.

Lt. Gov. Henderson said, “I invite those who are ready to return to work to join the ‘Return Utah’ program. We need their experience, creativity, and excitement in our workforce today.”

The Lt. Governor’s “Return Utah” program features two tracks, return-to-work opportunities in state government and short-term training at Utah colleges and universities through the Learn & Work program. Through Learn & Work in Utah, unemployed or under-employed individuals receive tuition assistance to enroll in short-term training programs at Utah colleges and universities. The training prepares them for higher-paying and more stable high-impact careers in industries including computer science, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and business.

