Rain coming and it might be heavy!

LOGAN — After measuring only 0.25 of precipitation for the month of July so far, Northern Utah may get some beneficial rain this week.

With the massive dome of high pressure, that has kept us parched for most of the summer, moving southeast for awhile, the monsoonal flow should bring mainly afternoon and evening thunderstorms to the region. And some with heavy rain.

While the highest chances can be found to the east of the Wasatch Front and Cache Valley, there is a 50 percent chance of storms on Wednesday in the Utah portion of the valley and greater chances of much needed precipitation towards the weekend.