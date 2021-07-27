USU men’s basketball announces the signing of Muzamil Hamoda

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men’s basketball coach Ryan Odom has announced the signing of Muzamil Hamoda, set to join the Aggies for the upcoming 2021-22 season.

“We are thrilled to welcome ‘Z’ to Utah State,” Odom said. “He is a versatile wing who will fit well with our roster and style of play.”

Hamoda, a 6-foot-7 wing from Bahrain, recently finished a year of prep school in Maine at Bridgton Academy and is ranked as the No. 1 recruit from the Pine Tree State. Hamoda has accumulated most of his experience on the court during international competition, representing his come country in the 2018 FIBA U18 Asia Championships and in the 2020 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers. In 2020, Hamoda averaged 11.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 steals per game and shot 56.5 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from behind the 3-point line during Bahrain’s run in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers.

Hamoda helped Bahrain to a quarterfinals appearance in the 2018 FIBA U18 Asia Championships, averaging 9.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Hamoda turned in a tournament-high 19 points against Japan and coupled the performance with 10 rebounds for one of his two double-doubles during the competition. He also recorded a double-double against Chinese Taipei, finishing with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Hamoda was dominant during the 2018 FIBA Asian Championship Qualifiers, turning in 23.0 points, 13.0 rebounds, 4.4 steals, 3.6 assists and 2.6 blocks per game and shooting 69.0 percent (49-of-71) from the floor and 42.9 percent (9-of-21) from behind the arc. Hamoda turned in game highs of 29 points against Saudi Arabia and 16 rebounds against Kuwait.

