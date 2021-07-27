Utah State’s Brandon Bowling nominated for Allstate AFCA Good Works Team

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State senior wide receiver Brandon Bowling is one of 109 student-athletes from across the country nominated for the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, it was announced recently by Allstate and the American Football Coaches Association.

Bowling joins former Aggies Dominik Eberle (2015-19), Jacoby Wildman (2015-19), Jontrell Rocquemore (2015-18), Travis Seefeldt (2012-16), Chuckie Keeton (2011-15), Eric Moats (2009-11) and Geno Odong (2007), who were also nominated for the award. Keeton was one of 22 players named to the 2014 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team and represented Utah State at the 2015 Sugar Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The native of McKinney, Texas, is one of 67 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players nominated for the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, including one of four Mountain West players on the list, joining Boise State’s Donte Harrington, Nevada’s Jermaine Ledbetter and San José State’s Tysyn Parker.

Furthermore, Bowling is one of four players from the Beehive State to make the list, along with BYU’s Donte Harrington, Dixie State’s Deven Osborne and Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

“I am inspired by these future community leaders and their dedication to improving the world around them. Despite their already busy schedules, these young men have stepped up as champions for change after an unprecedented year,” said Terrance Williams, general manager and executive vice president of Allstate agency sales and the newest member of the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection committee. “Allstate takes great pride in our partnership with AFCA, and we are honored to recognize these players and highlight their stories, which too often tend to go unnoticed.”

This year’s candidates include student-athletes who are scholars, leaders and community champions. These nominees have volunteered to build homes, mentor underprivileged kids, aid in COVID-19 relief efforts, as well as advocate against domestic violence and racial injustice.

“Each year, I am amazed by the caliber of these nominees because their philanthropic efforts continuously raise the bar for how we should all be champions of our communities. I am humbled to help tell their stories, and they should be proud to have been nominated for such a prestigious award,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner and 2009 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team member. “These players embody the spirit of a true champion.”

Bowling is in his first year with the Aggies after transferring from Arkansas State, where he spent five seasons with the Red Wolves and played in 32 games with nine starts. He caught 82 passes for 878 yards and nine touchdowns, and has at least one reception in 26 of his 32 career games.

Following the 2020 campaign, Bowling earned honorable mention all-Sun Belt Conference honors as he started nine of 11 games and finished the season with 39 receptions for 507 yards and seven touchdowns. He ranked sixth in the Sun Belt in receiving touchdowns, 12th in total receptions and 13th in receiving yards, and his seven touchdown catches tied for the eighth-most in school history for a single season.

Selection Process and Panel

The final 22-member team and honorary coach are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members and journalists. They look for players who demonstrate exceptional leadership on and off the football field.

In addition to Tebow and Williams, the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team selection panel members are: Zaid Abdul-Aleem (Duke, 1994 team); Matt Stinchcomb (Georgia, 1997, 1998); Brian Brenberg (St. Thomas, 2001); Mike Proman (Amherst, 2002); Wes Counts (Middle Tennessee State, 1999); media members Kirk Herbstreit (ESPN), Blair Kerkhoff (Kansas City Star) and Paul Myerberg (USA Today); 2021 AFCA President and Northwestern University Head Coach Pat Fitzgerald; and 2001 AFCA President and current Athletic Director at Virginia Union University Joe Taylor.

Public Voting Phase

After the final team members are announced in September, fans can cast their vote for this year’s Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain through the official page on ESPN.com. Fans can use #GoodWorksTeam on their social media channels to join the conversation throughout the season.

“The AFCA has proudly partnered with Allstate to honor football student-athletes who volunteer their time and energy to give back,” AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry said. “These nominees serve as examples to their fellow student-athletes and members of their community, proving that selfless acts will enrich the lives of people they know and don’t know, acting as a true champion would.”

Nomination Criteria

Established in 1992, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team is one of the most coveted community service awards in college football. From the 109 nominees, the final roster of 23 award recipients will bring together 11 players from the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision; 11 players from the NCAA Football Championship Subdivision, Divisions II, III and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA); and one honorary head coach. To be considered for a spot on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team, each player must be actively involved with a charitable organization or service group while maintaining a strong academic standing.

For more information on the Utah State football program, follow the Aggies on Twitter at @USUFootball, on Facebook at USUFootball and on Instagram at USUFootball.