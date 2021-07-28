An important resource for caregivers announces partnership with Intermountain Healthcare

LOGAN — After a rough year and a half, a helpful resource for caregivers is opening up further as the Dementia Dialogues, sponsored by the Sunshine Terrace Foundation resumes next month.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Wednesday, Amy Anderson said many of these programs have been on pause for over a year.

“Yeah absolutely. We were able to sneak in a small version of Dementia Dialogues with a limited audience back in the wintertime. But we are thrilled to be able to offer it again in August,” explained Anderson.

She said they are very pleased about being able to once again educate the community on caregiving issues.

Also on the program, Dennis Wildman of Sunshine Terrace agreed that the pandemic was an entirely different beast for caregivers than for the population at large.

“I’m also a clinical social worker and I see that the added isolation has just really been tough on our caregivers and also mobilizing services. So those pressures that have been put on, we felt even stronger as a foundation that we need to reach out and do more. During that period of time we still did our Zooms for our Peaceful Healing, Grief and Loss group, we did some hybrid stuff with caregiver support, we’re live again with that,” he said.

Wildman said they are happy to be in a partnership with Intermountain Health care and they will mobilize services there. Anderson they’ll be meeting in the Logan Regional Hospital Women’s Center classroom number 8.

The classes will be held every Wednesday in August from 330 to 5p.m. and will be following Intermountain Health Care protocol for group gatherings. For more information visit SunshineTerrace.org.