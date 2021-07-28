Bryce M. Archibald (Myrtle), husband, dad, grandpa, brother, and friend passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on July 27, 2021, after four and a half years of suffering from the effects of a stroke. He still proved to be built “Ford Tough”.

Dad was born to Sharon and Marlene Archibald on December 7, 1953. He grew up in Tremonton. He graduated from Bear River High School in 1972, where he enjoyed being on the swim team and made many lifelong friends.

He married his high school sweetheart, Jackie Hirschi on September 15, 1972. They were later sealed in the Ogden Utah Temple. They started their family in Tremonton before moving to Green River, Wyoming for a short time. They then moved their family back to their hometown. Dad loved people and made friends everywhere they lived.

Dad worked in many different dealerships selling parts and providing service throughout his life. He gained his love of Ford from his dad and spent many years mastering his knowledge.

He was a valiant member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day saints. He served in many callings throughout the years. He enjoyed serving in the Bishopric as executive secretary and 1st Counselor, and later serving on the High Council.

Dad loved the water. So many memories were made on and off his boat. He was a fantastic water skier and loved sharing his talent with family and friends. Many of his children still enjoy being on the water.

More than Ford and waterskiing, dad loved his family and taught them many valuable lessons through his service and example. He never let a prompting go unheard. A lot of Dad’s lessons were taught through his actions. Dad loved his grandchildren. Each one felt number one in grandpa’s eyes.

We love you Dad! We will do our best to continue your legacy of being a friend to all.

Dad is survived by his loving wife, Jackie Archibald of Tremonton; one son, Jason (Susan) Archibald of Lehi, four daughters, Amy (Ryan) Olson of Mantua, Tammie (AJ) Morgan of Stone, Idaho, Katie (Jerry) Haws of Tremonton, Kelsee (Kelton) Bronson of Garland; 17 grandchildren, Lexy (Garhett), Ronnie (Amber), Braxson (Kirsten), Kyler (Madi), Ridge, Ethan, Carson, Ryker, Logan, Kamree, Chloe, Allison, Abbie, Parker, Mason, Winston, Bryson, and three great grandchildren, Owen, Emmett, and Beau. Siblings, Randy (Vickie) Archibald, Bambi (Dan) Slater, and Becky Roche.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Sharon and Marlene Archibald; father and mother-in-law, Dee C. and Deon Hirschi; and two great friends, John Ficklin and Jim Heyder.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 2, 2021, at 11 A.M. at the Tremonton Stake Center (660 N. 300 E., Tremonton, UT).

Viewings will be held on Sunday evening, August 1, 2021 from 5-7 P.M. at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton, UT) and on Monday morning at the church prior to the funeral service from 9:30-10:30 A.M.

The funeral service will be live streamed on Bryce’s obituary page at www.ruddfuneralhome.com.

Interment will follow the funeral service in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

A Special thanks to our friends at Our House Assisted Living in Tremonton, Intermountain Hospice (especially our sweet nurse, Bonnie) and our loving mom who took great care of dad for so many years.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.