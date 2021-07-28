Cache Valley woman dies in two vehicle crash in Wellsville

WELLSVILLE — A Cache Valley woman died Wednesday afternoon after the car she was driving lost control and went into oncoming traffic. The crash occurred along US-89/91, near the American West Heritage Center.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said the woman was driving a passenger vehicle northbound, when she allegedly attempted to pass a truck. As the car moved into the inside lane, it hydroplaned and slid into the southbound lane, where it was struck by a southbound pickup truck.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld, pending notification of family.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported at the time of the crash.

Brenchley said the occupants of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries. They declined medical treatment and did not have to be hospitalized.

The highway was partially closed because of the accident. Traffic along US-89/91 was reduced to one lane in each direction while troopers investigated and cleared the accident.

