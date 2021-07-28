October 30, 1972 – July 24, 2021

Douglas Jason Montgomery, age 48, died on July 24, 2021 in Nibley, Utah after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born on October 30, 1972 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Jimmy W. Montgomery and Judy C. Obbards. He attended Batesville High School and graduated with the class of 1991. Doug has three boys that were his pride and joy. He enjoyed spending time with them and loved taking them out shooting. His constant companion and loyal service dog was Dozzer (his fur baby).

He also enjoyed hunting, camping, snowboarding and scuba diving. Doug liked fishing. He would catch and release. His favorite bait was the spinner. He was a very good fisherman caught on most fishing trips.

Doug had different jobs. He talked about working on the Mississippi working on a tugboat moving the barges. He liked talking about this job and showing pictures. He spent the last two years with his sweetheart Serenity. They spent time camping, fishing and shooting. They would spend time in the mountains watching the sunset and looking at the stars.

He really liked going to Walmart on his day off and talking to his co-workers. Doug liked to talk and enjoyed sharing stories about hunting and guns. He was a source of information about his guns and how to use them. It was fun listening to his stories.

Doug is survived by his stepfather Steven Obbards (Anna) of Paragould Arkansas. Three sons Damean Montgomery, Hunter Montgomery and Devin Montgomery all of Logan, Utah. Brothers Greg Montgomery of Hickman, Tennessee, Todd Montgomery (Cindy) of Weed, California. One sister Kimberly Obbards Moore of Bull Shoals, Arkansas and several nieces and nephews. His girlfriend Serenity Farnsworth of Nibley, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his father Jimmy W. Montgomery and his mother Judy C. Obbards. His paternal grandparents, Monty and Charlotte Montgomery and maternal grandparents, Harold and Georgia Crowl.

Doug will be missed by his boys and his family. Including all of his friends. Especially by Serenity and her family. We love you Doug.

There will be a celebration of life for Doug on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Sunset Valley Mortuary, 1950 North Main St. Logan, UT 84341.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sunset Valley Mortuary.