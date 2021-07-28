J. Paul Beckstead

July 28, 2021
October 19, 1949 ~ July 27, 2021 (age 71)

Paul Beckstead, 71, passed away July 27, 2021. Paul was born October 19, 1949 in Preston, Idaho to Kathryn (Pickett) and Zan M. Beckstead.

He served in the Army during the Vietnam War from May of 1969 to March of 1971. He was a cook for the Job Corp.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife Carol and daughter Elizabeth Sparks. He is survived by his daughter Katy Rodriquez, son Josh Beckstead and sister, Chick Hobbs-Hoover.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Evergreen Memorial Park.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.

