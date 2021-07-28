February 23, 1927 – December 14, 2019 (age 94)

James Lewis Olsen, 92, passed away peacefully on the evening of December 14, 2019 in Logan UT. Jim was born on February 23, 1927, in Murray UT to Lewis A. Olsen and Maude Melvina Evans. He was the oldest of 6 children, with 4 brothers, Thomas Earl, Gordon Evans (Carrol), Richard Ivan (Carolyn), Steven Lewis (VeeDawn) and one sister, Marilyn (Jerran) Flinders.

On June 29, 1949 Jim married BarDee Bullen, they had 7 children, Heidi, Lewis, Matthew, Thomas, Mary, Karl and Eric. Jim and BarDee were married for 35 years until BarDee’s death in 1984. Jim married Shirley Osborn on April 19, 1986 and they were married for 30 years until Shirley’s death in 2016.

Jim is survived by his sister Marilyn, and brother Steven; Jim’s children, Heidi (Jeff) Bushman, Lewis (Cindy) Olsen, Matthew Olsen, Thomas (Cathy) Olsen, Mary (Joe) Shope, Karl (Wendi) Olsen, Eric (Kenna) Olsen, 21 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Richmond Utah Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah.

The services will be streamed live and may be watched Saturday at 11 am (MST) by clicking on the following link:

https://youtu.be/KHrGv6ErQ6w

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com