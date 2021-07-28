March 22, 1938 – July 24, 2021 (age 83)

Jennett Baker Holtsclaw 83, passed away on Saturday, 7/24/21 at her home surrounded by family members after battling with congestive heart failure and kidney failure. Jennett was born in Mesa, Arizona on March 22, 1938. Jennett grew up in Mesa Arizona, Mendon Utah and in Bellflower, California. She had 8 siblings.

Jennett was sealed to George William Holtsclaw in the St George Temple in Utah on September 30, 1954. George and Jennett had five children. Jennett worked very hard in her life and in her spare time she remolded her homes. She really loved remolding homes.

Jennett is survived by her children, Dianna (Danny) Harth, Debara (Bob) Bellante, Howard Holtsclaw, and Susan, (Tim) Reynolds. She had 20 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Jennett will be joining her husband George, parents Osmer and Jennett Baker. 5 sisters, Beth and Helen Fay Baker, Clarice Davis, Louise Butters, Marlene Pitcher, two brothers , Osmer Nyal Baker, and John La Vern Baker, her son Steven, 1 grandchild Jessica Marie Renolds, 2 great grandchildren, Carson Carrillo Holtsclaw and Callie Reynolds.

A viewing will be held Friday, July 30, from 6 PM until 8 PM, at the Cache Valley Mortuary at 80 W 4200 N. in Hyde Park, Utah.

Funeral Services will be at 11 AM Saturday, July 31 with a viewing from 9:30 until 10:30 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 65 E Center St., Hyde Park Utah 84318.

Graveside services will be held in Cerritos, California on Friday August 6 sometime in the morning.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.