Over 800 new COVID cases in Utah

Data from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) indicates by Wednesday the number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines went past 3 million people; 6,578 were inoculated since Tuesday.

Also more than 2.9 million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus and 5.29 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. More than 6,800 people were tested for the first time since Tuesday and 11,602 tests were administered.

There were six new COVID deaths reported statewide Wednesday and there have been 2,447 total deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic, including 114 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The Wednesday report from the state includes 843 new coronavirus cases, which is 194 more than the current seven-day average for positive tests. Last Wednesday also surpassed 800 new cases.

The Bear River Health Department (BRHD) reported 22 new cases in the district since Tuesday for a total of 22,944 cases; 22,457 of them are considered “recovered.”

The state health department said 430,143 total positive cases have been detected in Utah the last 16 months.

The new Wednesday report leaves the rolling seven-day average in Utah at 649 a day.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” slipped from 14.6 percent to 14.4 percent Wednesday while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” remained at 10.2 percent.

As of Wednesday 55.3 percent of all the district’s residents are fully vaccinated (71,907 people) including 57.9 percent of Cache County residents, 49.6 percent in Box Elder County and 48.5 percent in Rich County. More than 152,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

Statewide COVID hospitalizations grew from 338 to 350 since Tuesday and 157 of those patients are in intensive care units, seven more than on Tuesday. To date 18,476 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus, including 998 in the Bear River Health District.

The Wednesday report from Idaho indicates 2,189 Idahoans have lost their lives to the virus. The state’s total is now 199,158 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,255 positive cases in Franklin County, 418 in Bear Lake County and 376 in Oneida County.