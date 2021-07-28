Utah State opening against Penn at the Myrtle Beach Invitational

Utah State forward Justin Bean (34) celebrates after Nevada was forced to call a timeout during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Logan, Utah. (Eli Lucero/The Herald Journal via AP, Pool)

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball will open the 2021 Myrtle Beach Invitational against Penn on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. (ET) on ESPNU, inside the HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina, as announced by ESPN Events on Wednesday. The matchup against the Quakers will mark the first meeting between the two teams on the hardwood.

Penn did not participate in any sports during the 2020-21 season as the Ivy League elected not to sponsor intercollegiate competition during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Quakers were 16-11 during the 2019-20 season, including an 8-6 mark in league play.

A victory will put the Aggies in the tournament semifinal on Friday, Nov. 19, at noon (ET), while a loss will put Utah State is the first of two consolation games at 2 or 2:30 p.m. (ET) that same day. USU will face either Davidson or longtime WAC rival New Mexico State in that second game, marking the first matchup in school history against Davidson, or the 67th meeting against NMSU, the 10th-longest rivalry in school history.

Utah State will wrap up the tournament on Sunday, Nov. 21, with games scheduled for 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. All of the games throughout the tournament can be seen on the ESPN family of networks, including ESPNU, ESPNEWS and ESPN2.

All-Tournament tickets are currently on sale until Aug. 31 and can be purchased online at myrtlebeachinvite.com. Regular priced all-tournament tickets will then begin on Sept. 1, with the sale of single-season tickets starting Nov. 1. Pre-sale tickets will range from $105 to $135, while regular tickets will range from $130 to $145.

Myrtle Beach Invitational Schedule

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Event Network

Thu, Nov. 18 Noon Davidson vs. New Mexico State ESPNU

2 p.m. Penn vs. Utah State ESPNU

7 p.m. Oklahoma vs. East Carolina ESPN2 or ESPNU

9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m. Indiana State vs. Old Dominion ESPNU

Fri, Nov. 19 Noon Semifinal #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU

2 p.m. or 2:30 p.m. Consolation Game #1 ESPN2 or ESPNU

5 p.m. Semifinal #2 ESPN2

7:30 p.m. Consolation #2 ESPNU

Sun, Nov. 21 12:30 p.m. Seventh-Place Game ESPNEWS

3 p.m. Championship ESPN2

6 p.m. or 8:30 p.m. Fifth-Place Game ESPN2 or ESPNU

Third-Place Game ESPN2 or ESPNU