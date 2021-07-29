1979 – July 20, 2021 (age 41)

Allison Duffy, 41, of Logan, Utah passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 20th at her home.

Allison was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and resided in Bayonne, New Jersey until 10 years ago when she moved to Logan, Utah. She graduated from Bayonne High School in 1997 and graduated from Jersey City State College in 2001, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology. Being a people person, Allison worked in retail and customer service as the manager of a warehouse distributor while in Utah.

Her greatest love was for her dogs, Jack and Max. Allison loved to watch forensic shows and read almost any kind of book. For several years she planted a huge garden with summer vegetables, making sauce and freezing zucchini breads.

Beloved Daughter of JoAnn Muir (Nee:Zaglewski) and her husband Kevin, and Mark Duffy. Cherished Sister of Nicole Duffy, and Mark Duffy and his wife Kristy. Loving Aunt of Mark and Kylie.

A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, August 8th at 1 PM in Logan Canyon about 2.5 miles in, at milepost 463.7 Look for the balloons.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to either; Mental Health America, mhanational.org or Petsmart Charities, petsmartcharities.orgA