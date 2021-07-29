January 11, 1938 – July 28, 2021 (age 83)

Arvin Jack Pounder, 83, passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at the Ogden Regional Hospital due to a stroke and renal failure.

He was born January 11, 1938, in Nyssa, Oregon, the son of Arvin Elijah Pounder and Catherine “Cassie” Gray Pounder.

At the age of three, his family moved to Richfield, Idaho, where his father worked on the Union Pacific Railroad. Jack grew up loving to camp, hunt, and fish. After high school graduation, he attended Grimms Business College in Mechanical Drafting/Design. He moved to Brigham City to work at Thiokol.

In the Summer of 1960, a member of his car pool introduced him to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and he was baptized September 4, 1960.

In December of 1960, he met his future wife, Margaret Hacking. They were married in the Logan Temple August 7, 1961. Throughout the next several years, they lived in Aberdeen, Washington; Idaho Falls, Idaho; Hunter, Utah; Boise, Idaho; and then back to Brigham and ATK (Thiokol).

Jack loved scouting and served as Scout Master or Cub Master everywhere he lived.

Jack and Margaret volunteered at Custer, Idaho, an old gold mining ghost town, for six summers; along with rock hunting, gold panning, and ATV riding.

Jack and Margaret served two LDS missions, the Australia Perth Mission and the Brigham Storehouse Mission. Jack served faithfully in the LDS church in various positions.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; children: Brett Jack Pounder (Gina), Brenda Jo Pounder Bridwell (Shawn), Vicki Sue Pounder Kershaw (Tod), and Scott Kevin Pounder (Kari); 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Brian Robert, his parents, and two sisters.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Brigham City 13th Ward Chapel, 25 North 300 East, Brigham City, UT.

Viewings will be held the night before on Friday, August 6, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, UT and prior to the service on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the Brigham City 13th Ward.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.myers-mortuary.com.