Backing the blue after longtime sergeant’s death

Chad Panter (Courtesy: Brigham City Police Department)

BRIGHAM CITY — Family, friends and members of multiple law enforcement agencies are mourning the loss of Chad Panter. The longtime sergeant with the Brigham City Police Department was found dead Tuesday, from self-inflicted wounds.

The police department said on Facebook Wednesday night, “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the untimely passing of Sergeant Chad Panter. He was a highly respected member of the Brigham City Police Department for 18 years, and we will miss him more than words can say.”

Family and friends spent several days searching for Panter, who had last been seen Friday night, driving his truck.

Former Utah Highway Patrol Lt. Lee Perry posted on social media, “My thoughts and prayers go out to (Panter’s) family including all his brothers and sisters in blue. I hate this demon that gets far too many in law enforcement and the military.”

The police department asked the community and everyone who knew Panter, to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers as they go through this “extraordinarily difficult time.”

Members of the community reportedly rallied around the police department Wednesday, decorating the station with flags and dropping off food. Others delivered cards and letters, sharing love and support for Panter’s family and officers.

The post from the police department concluded, “Our hearts are burdened by this tragic event.”

Anyone in crisis can call for help 24/7 and get help from local experts at 1(800)273-TALK.

