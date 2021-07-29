Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center opens

Written by Rod Boam
July 29, 2021
The new Dan Gyllenskog Veteran’s Center opened in Logan today July 28, 2021. The center will bring in resources for 15,000+ veterans, service members and their families

LOGAN – The new Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center opened in Logan Wednesday. It was payday for Phil Redlinger, the C.E.O of the Cache Valley Veterans Association who has been pushing for the center from as early as 2016.

The new Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center opened in Logan on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The center will bring a variety of resources to approximately 15,000 veterans, service members and their families

After several years of planning, the new Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center, located at 1760 North and 200 East Suite 10 in North Logan, is a place veterans can get the help they need.

Every seat in the new facility was occupied and another 50 or so visitors were standing listening to the presentation.

This facility has been a dream of Redlinger since coming to Cache Valley.

I have lived places where a VA facility was right across the street. I could get help in minutes,” he said. “In Cache Valley it takes a long time to wait for transportation then get to SLC and wait again for them to see you.”

The Center should help veterans find work and receive help for issues plaguing today’s veterans.

U. S. Navy veteran Dr. Robert Young donated the 3,800 square foot space to help veterans. A ribbon cutting took place July 28, 2021.

This is a place where veterans can get improved, optimal service,” he said. “We are losing our rights, veteran’s subsidies, there is a homeless crisis, and more veterans are dying by suicide. The battles are real.”

He told those assembled that there is no facility like this one dedicated to help veterans west of the Mississippi River. He said the facility will help veterans in all of the surrounding counties with a variety of issues.

The Center will be there to assist veterans and their families from Northern Utah, Southeast Idaho and Western Wyoming.

Dr. Robert P. Young, a dermatologist and U.S. Navy veteran, donated the space in the Rocky Mountain Dermatology building.

“I stood here when this was an empty shell, when I stood here before they started,” he said. “This place is an honor to all veterans. The residents of Cache Valley should see this and be proud of how it looks.”

The Marine Corps, the V.F.W. and the D.A.V. all have a space within the facility.

The center will be a place that can help veterans with a wide variety of issues using state-of-the art resources and be a place to gather.

The new Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center opened in Logan today July 28, 2021. The center has hats, T-shirts and posters on sale to generate funds to help fund their efforts.

The center will bring in resources for 15,000+ veterans, service members and their families.

The 3,800 square foot building has a large conference space for meetings, resources for homeless transition service, mental health and suicide counseling. State veterans affairs and federal veterans affairs will have a space in the building to offer their services.

Dan Gyllenskog was a Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served tirelessly in Cache Valley helping other veterans.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.