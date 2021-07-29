Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center opens

The new Dan Gyllenskog Veteran’s Center opened in Logan today July 28, 2021. The center will bring in resources for 15,000+ veterans, service members and their families

LOGAN – The new Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center opened in Logan Wednesday. It was payday for Phil Redlinger, the C.E.O of the Cache Valley Veterans Association who has been pushing for the center from as early as 2016.

After several years of planning, the new Dan Gyllenskog Veterans Resource Center, located at 1760 North and 200 East Suite 10 in North Logan, is a place veterans can get the help they need.

Every seat in the new facility was occupied and another 50 or so visitors were standing listening to the presentation.

This facility has been a dream of Redlinger since coming to Cache Valley.

“I have lived places where a VA facility was right across the street. I could get help in minutes,” he said. “In Cache Valley it takes a long time to wait for transportation then get to SLC and wait again for them to see you.”

The Center should help veterans find work and receive help for issues plaguing today’s veterans.

“This is a place where veterans can get improved, optimal service,” he said. “We are losing our rights, veteran’s subsidies, there is a homeless crisis, and more veterans are dying by suicide. The battles are real.”

He told those assembled that there is no facility like this one dedicated to help veterans west of the Mississippi River. He said the facility will help veterans in all of the surrounding counties with a variety of issues.

The Center will be there to assist veterans and their families from Northern Utah, Southeast Idaho and Western Wyoming.

Dr. Robert P. Young, a dermatologist and U.S. Navy veteran, donated the space in the Rocky Mountain Dermatology building.

“I stood here when this was an empty shell, when I stood here before they started,” he said. “This place is an honor to all veterans. The residents of Cache Valley should see this and be proud of how it looks.”

The Marine Corps, the V.F.W. and the D.A.V. all have a space within the facility.

The center will be a place that can help veterans with a wide variety of issues using state-of-the art resources and be a place to gather.

The 3,800 square foot building has a large conference space for meetings, resources for homeless transition service, mental health and suicide counseling. State veterans affairs and federal veterans affairs will have a space in the building to offer their services.

Dan Gyllenskog was a Marine veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served tirelessly in Cache Valley helping other veterans.