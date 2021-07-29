December 3, 1936 – July 27, 2021 (age 84)

Donna Louise Burns, 85, of Logan, passed away peacefully with her sons at her side, July 27, 2021. She was born Dec 3, 1936 in Lakewood, Ohio to Eleanor Schlepp and David Uherka.

Donna’s father David lost his life in military service during the Second World War. Her mother Eleanor married John Bihary who was a loving dad to Donna throughout the rest of his life. Donna grew up close to family with many cherished memories.

When Donna was young, her parents moved the family from Ohio to Texas. In Donna’s college years her family lived in Dallas. She attended Baylor University studying nursing. It was at that time on a blind date, July 4th, 1956, that she met her eternal sweetheart, Al Burns. Donna and Al were married on September 4th, 1956, in Dallas, Texas. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple in September of 1974.

Donna and Al built a home in Hurst, Texas where they lived the first 20 years of their married life together. They had two sons, Al Jr. and Michael.

Donna enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, and teaching piano lessons. She and her husband Al loved to dance. They enjoyed theater and opera productions.

Being surrounded by boys that loved the outdoors, Donna was a good sport and always joined her husband and boys doing things that might not have been her first choice of recreation. She was always there, whether it be fishing on the Texas and Florida coasts and lakes, camping in the New Mexico mountains, spending hours on the golf course and taking golf lessons at her husband’s request, and taking care of endless sunburns acquired on the water during boating activities. She was always in attendance countless football games and other sporting activities. Donna did have a love for baseball and when the Texas Rangers baseball team was organized, she finally had a seat in a stadium where she enjoyed what was going on. She was a tremendous mom. If her boys were happy, she was happy.

Donna’s home was always the gathering place for all of her son’s friends in the neighborhood. She was a fantastic cook. She was always willing to throw together home made pizza and spaghetti dinners for the teenagers in the neighborhood and always had on hand loads of her pinwheel cookies in the cookie jar. She was known as “mom” to all.

In September of 1973 a remarkable blessing came to Donna’s family, as missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints knocked on their door. On September 28th, 1973 the Burns family became members of the Church and in September of 1974, Donna was sealed to her husband and sons in the Salt Lake Temple. Donna’s life was full and complete in many ways as a member of the Church. She loved serving, worshipping, and fellowshipping with her fellow saints. She had many callings in the Church and loved the opportunity to attend the Temple. She will always cherish her memories as a member of the Hurst Ward, the Hyrum 1st Ward, and the Foothill 1st ward.

Perhaps Donna’s greatest enjoyment in life was that of being a grandma. Her grandkids loved their time with Grandma Donna. She taught them everything she knew and enjoyed about life. Donna was greatly blessed by her daughters in law, Laurie and Carmell.

Donna’s beloved husband Al passed away in May of 2011. She missed him greatly and certainly found great joy in being able to join him once again.

Donna is survived by her son Al Burns Jr. ( and wife Laurie). Michael Burns ( and wife Carmell ). Donna is also survived by her brother John Bihary. Donna has 9 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

A viewing will be held on Tuesday evening, August 3rd, from 6:00pm – 8:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center Street, in Logan, Utah. A private family service will take place the following day, with burial at the Paradise, Utah Cemetery.

Funeral services will be live streamed and may be viewed via the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83034677581?pwd=OUgrM0Vtdmk4d1Z1c0REQloyL0ZtUT09

Password: Donna