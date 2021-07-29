October 25, 1933 – July 24, 2021 (age 87)

Norris Jay Cooley was a beloved father, a dedicated and faithful husband. A stalwart and steady brother. Plus an unwavering friend. He will be sorely missed.

A viewing will be held on Friday July 30th, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the LDS church on 12 south 100 west Newton UT.

A funeral service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday July 31, 2021. This will also take place at the LDS church at 12 s. 100 w. Newton, UT. Services are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Home.