Senneth Iverson Hawkes was born to Dollurus (Dolly) and Lamar Iverson at the Thompson Family Farm in Elwood, Utah on March 28, 1933. She passed away on July 29, 2021 of natural causes surrounded by her children and caregivers.

She was the oldest of eight children. Her siblings include Sally (deceased), Betty, Carla, Jeannette, Kelly, Gary (deceased) and Larrie Marie.

She was a graduate of Bear River High School and was a life-long learner.

She married Boyd Albert Hawkes June 5th, 1951. They were the parents of Barbara, Steven, Ronda, Danielle, Merrilee, and Blair. She was known as Gramma Hawkes by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She lived in Bear River City, UT, San Francisco CA, St. Louis MO, Howell, Salt Lake City and Providence, UT.

Senneth and Boyd worked and played hard along side each other as farmers, gardeners, and house builders. She loved the home she and Boyd shared in Bear River City. It was the setting of many family gatherings up until her move to Providence in 2018.

She enjoyed parties with cousins and in-laws, summer picnics, family reunions and birthdays. She had many friends and kind neighbors throughout her life.

After Boyd’s death in 1986 she excelled working as an administrative assistance and as staff and volunteer reading teacher in her local school district.

She studied several languages, took German classes and transcribed genealogy records for her church. She served in the Alabama Birmingham Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The experience was humbling and cemented her faith. She loved her church community in Bear River City.

She was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and liked studying historical events.

She was an accomplished landscape painter, quilter, avid reader and enjoyed crossword puzzles.

She was a life-long Democrat and never missed casting her vote. She took an active interest in state and local politics.

She traveled to many beautiful places throughout the United States, Guam, and Scandinavia.

She was well known for her frank opinions, wit, humor, colorful jewelry, hats, and costumes.

Her strength was remarkable during times of adversity. We will remember the good qualities that she exemplified and the love she shared throughout her life.

The family would like to thank Cache Valley Assisted Living, Atlas Hospice and all those who visited and shared laughter and prayers with her during her final years.

Due to increasing Covid concerns; a private family burial will take place at the Bear River City Cemetery.

