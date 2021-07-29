UDOT looking to improve more basic modes of transportation other than building roads

From health.usnews.com

LOGAN — When many people think of what the Utah Department of Transportation (U-DOT) does, they may think of managing and renovating major roads and highways for vehicles. But on KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, another aspect was highlighted by Active Transportation Manager for U-DOT, Heidi Goedhart. So what is Active Transportation?

“It’s basically the act of using your body to get from Point A to Point B. So that includes walking, using a wheelchair, riding a scooter, riding a bicycle, it even includes like E- Bikes, E-Scooters, roller blades, roller skates…that kind of stuff,” according to Goedhart.

She said these things might seem more recreational, things you do for fun, but they’re actually really critical parts to our transportation system.

Goedhart said that U-DOT is just wanting to better understand how to provide for people who need to bike and walk and what can be done along their system to improve those conditions.

She said that involves a project that Logan mayor Holly Daines has talked about in the area of the Riverwoods north development and the Gateway development on south Main.

“We actually have a really exciting project that was actually the highest prioritized one in the state on the Logan river on Main street under U.S. (Hwy) 89. We’re going to be helping build a tunnel to help to facilitate people crossing Logan Main street.”

She said it’s a project that UDOT is doing in coordination with Logan City.

They are seeking public input from communities throughout Utah about active transportation needs. The public comment period goes to August 28-th. For more information visit their project website at PublicInput.com/udotplanning.