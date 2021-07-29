UHP releases identity of Wellsville woman killed in Wednesday crash

Janice W. Bradshaw. The 69-year-old Wellsville woman was killed in a traffic accident along US-89/91, Wednesday, July 29, 2021 (Courtesy: Facebook)

WELLSVILLE — Authorities have released the identity of the 69-year-old Wellsville woman killed in Wednesday’s traffic crash. Janice W. Bradshaw died after the car she was driving is believed to have lost control, spinning her into oncoming traffic.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley said Bradshaw was driving a Honda Accord northbound along US-89/91 around 4:50 p.m. Near the American West Heritage Center, Bradshaw is believed to have tried to pass a truck hauling a trailer in the inside lane.

As the Honda moved around the truck it is suspected to have hit some standing water on the highway. The water caused the car to hydroplane and slide across the road into oncoming traffic where it was struck by a southbound Dodge pickup truck.

Brenchley said Bradshaw was wearing a seat belt but was likely killed instantly by the impact of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by first-responders.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms were reported at the time of the accident.

Brenchley said the occupants of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries. They were emotionally devastated but declined medical treatment and did not have to be hospitalized.

Bradshaw’s family told troopers she had just left home and was headed to the store to pick up some items.

Brenchly said there were no indications of any impairment. All of the evidence suggests it was a tragic accident, but highlights the importance of being alert to how quickly driving conditions can change in inclement weather.

Funeral services are still being arranged.

The highway was partially closed for three hours because of the accident. Traffic along US-89/91 was reduced to one lane in each direction while troopers investigated and cleared the crash, backing up traffic for more than a mile in each direction.

will@cvradio.com