Utah State athletics announces lead gift for new golf training facility

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State University Vice President and Director of Athletics John Hartwell announced Thursday a lead gift from Norma Palmer, launching the fundraising efforts for a state-of-the-art golf training facility – the Val & Norma Palmer Golf Performance Center.

“On behalf of Utah State Athletics, and in particular our golf program, I want to thank Norma Palmer for her generous lead gift to this much-needed facility,” said Hartwell. “It will enhance the practice opportunities for our golf student-athletes in an effort to elevate our success in the Mountain West and in the national rankings.”

The new training facility, which will be located on campus next to the Stan Laub Indoor Training Center, will include a simulation bay with swing analytics from Trackman, an indoor chipping and putting green, and a team lounge and locker area. When completed, this facility will give Aggie golfers one of the premier training venues in the Mountain West.

“We have needed a facility like this for years, and as far as recruiting goes, it will be invaluable,” said USU head golf coach Dean Johansen. “It is also important for our student-athletes to have a place that they can call their own and use during the winter months to prepare for our spring competition season. The facility will also serve to tell the story of Utah State golf and give us space to highlight and display our current and past successes, both athletically and academically. This facility will do nothing but help our program.”

For more information on donor naming and recognition opportunities, contact the USU Athletics Development Office at 435-797-2583.

About Val and Norma Palmer

Val and Norma married in 1971 and were married for 38 years until Val passed away in 2009. The Cache Valley natives shared a deep love for the game of golf.

Val started playing golf when he was 7 years old and was an active member of the Logan Golf & Country Club for more than 35 years. He served on the board of directors for two different three-year terms. He won the President Flight of the Club Championship several times and held the honor of Senior Club Champion twice.

Val made a dying wish for a building to be built in their name, and this training facility will leave a legacy for the USU Golf Team.