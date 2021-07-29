Utah State’s Calvin Tyler Jr. named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s Calvin Tyler Jr. has been named to the official watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy. The junior running back is one of 93 players from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) nominated.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

Tyler is one of six Mountain West players on the watch list, joining Colorado State running back A’Jon Vivens, Hawai’i running back/linebacker Hekili Keliiliki, UNLV offensive lineman Julio Garcia II, Boise State defensive back Kekaula Kaniho and San José State linebacker Tysyn Parker. Furthermore, he is one of three players from the Beehive State to make the list, along with BYU offensive lineman James Empey and Utah defensive lineman Mika Tafua.

Tyler is in his first year with the Aggies after transferring from Oregon State, where he spent four seasons with the Beavers and played in 14 games, rushing for 124 yards on 30 carries, to go along with two receptions for nine yards and nine kickoff returns for 182 yards.

A member of the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll in 2019, Tyler is actively involved in the community and is always one of the first USU student-athletes to volunteer for the team’s numerous community service activities.

Among the activities Tyler, who is a member of the athletic diversity and inclusion committee at Utah State, has been involved with during his time in Logan include:

Helped organize an event where the football team worked with Black Lives Matter – Logan Chapter in support of two Black children adopted by white parents in Logan. It was reported the children were victims of a hate crime, where their Black Lives Matter banner was set on fire in their front yard. They were invited to a football practice and Tyler was able to introduce them to the team, staff and coaches, and read the NCAA’s National Unity Pledge.

Took part in the first-ever pride softball game video shoot, joining USU President Noelle Cockett, members of the administration, coaches and fellow student-athletes, to help spread awareness.

Was on a panel with USU women’s tennis player Annaliese County and university professors to discuss issues/solutions minorities face in a predominately white institution.

Helps out at a local daycare in Logan during his free time.

Is on the Name, Image & Likeness (NIL) committee, and took part in a panel for Utah State’s first educational workshop to talk about challenges and opportunities to help student-athletes take advantage of the new NIL legislation.

Semifinalists for the Wuerffel Trophy will be announced on Nov. 2 and finalists will be announced on Nov. 22. The formal announcement of the 2021 recipient will be made on Dec. 9 and the presentation of the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy will occur in February of 2022, in Fort Walton Beach.

