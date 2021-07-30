Adventure Van Expo taking place this weekend in Logan

Adventure Van Expo

LOGAN – The “Adventure Van Expo” Saturday and Sunday at the Cache County Fairgrounds is an opportunity to see what a van with up to $250,000 in customized improvements looks like.

Event promoter Neil Morse organizes these events throughout the country and he said the response indicates the burgeoning interest in the large four-wheel drive Adventure Vans.

“People are looking very much for these vans; this is a one of a kind show,” Morse explained on Friday. “To get this group of vendors — we have about 50 coming — there’s still very much a custom component to it, where if somebody wants to have some sort of specialized interior, they can come and work on the specifics that they want.”

Adventure vans fit nicely into standard parking spaces; they are smaller than RVs.

Morse said part of the growth in the Adventure Van industry involves an interest in rentals. The expo in Logan will include talks on topics like solar panels, aftermarket tires, product demonstrations and more. There will also be products for sale to enhance vans, like roof racks, bumpers, solar panels, interior storage, water filters, window coverings, beds, bedding, and 4×4 recovery items. Morse said the expo is a great opportunity for like-minded individuals to network with each other and learn new techniques.

The expo runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Cache Events Center and Fairgrounds in Logan.