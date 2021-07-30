Jazz deal Derrick Favors to Thunder for cash, 2027 pick

Written by Associated Press
July 30, 2021
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III, left, and Utah Jazz center Derrick Favors reach for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Thunder announced Friday they have acquired forward Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations.

The 6-foot-10 Favors has appeared in 751 games with the Jazz, Nets and Pelicans. Over his 12-year NBA career, he has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.23 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game. He averaged about 15 minutes per game and 5.4 points for the Jazz last season.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti said the 2027 pick being dealt to the Jazz is the least favorable of Oklahoma City’s four second-round picks.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.