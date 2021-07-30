Pulling for people with disabilities

The Cache County Sheriff's Office Truck Pull. The charity event raised money for Special Olympics Utah, Thursday, July 29, 2021.

LOGAN — Law enforcement, families, and members of the community gathered Thursday night for the Cache County Sheriff’s Office Truck Pull. The charity event was organized to raise money for Special Olympics Utah.

Deputy Helene Salanoa (pronounced huh-lean sal-uh-no-uh) was the organizer of the event, held north of the Cache Valley Mall. She said, when she heard the idea of the unique physical challenge she wanted to bring it to Cache Valley again.

“So, you need a team of 10 people to pull a semi-truck 10 yards,” explained Salanoa. “Every team had the opportunity to go twice and the team with the best time wins.”

The semi-truck and trailer weighed 35,000 pounds. Two long ropes were tied to the front bumper for the teams to use to pull the Freightliner.

Six teams competed in the event, including multiple law enforcement groups, Utah State football players and Special Olympics’ supporters. Most of them were able to move the truck from start to finish in around eight seconds.

The Aggie football players took 1st Place, with a time of 7.2 seconds. Members of Salanoa’s extended family earned 2nd Place, with a time of 7.6 seconds.

Salanoa said not only was the event meant to raise money for Special Olympics Utah, but it was also a chance for deputies to have fun with the public.

“I saw this as a good opportunity for community outreach and for the Sheriff’s Office to get to know different people in the community. The last time we did this was in 2009, so when the chance came up again, I wanted to do it. I felt like this was a good opportunity for the community and for the Sheriff’s Office.”

The event raised around $1,600. In addition to donations made by the six teams, more than a dozen companies contributed money, food, and prizes for the competition.

will@cvradio.com