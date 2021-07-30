Young Malad girl dies after rock crashes through windshield

FILE PHOTO

MALAD, Idaho (AP) — Authorities in eastern Idaho say a 10-year-old girl died after a rock crashed through the windshield of the car she was riding in.

The Idaho State Journal reports the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said Kambrie Horsley was in the passenger seat of the vehicle driven by her father Brad Horsley on a road near Malad on Monday when a 4-inch rock struck her in the head.

The rock was dislodged from the roadway by a semi truck driving along the same road.

Brad Horsley, who is also the Oneida County coroner, drove his injured daughter to a nearby hospital, and from there the girl was airlifted to a children’s hospital in Salt Lake City. She was pronounced dead later that day.

The sheriff’s office said the incident was a tragic accident with no wrongdoing involved.

Funeral services for Kambrie Horsley will take place Saturday, July 31 at noon in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Malad Stake Center, located at 1250 N. 1100 W. in Malad.