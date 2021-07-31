Logan man arrested for sexually harassing coworker

LOGAN — A 44-year-old Logan man already facing charges of exposing himself in public has been arrested for groping a co-worker. Michael A. Mauhar was booked Friday into the Cache County Jail, where he is temporarily being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a local hardware store after a woman claimed Mauhar had touched her inappropriately. The incident occurred June 11.

The alleged victim told police, she was loading cardboard into a compactor when Mauhar approached her from behind and cornered her. He then grabbed her buttocks.

Prior to the assault, the woman claimed Mauhar made several other unwanted verbal sexual advances towards her while they were working in the store.

Officers were able to obtain surveillance camera footage. The video supported the alleged victim’s account of what took place.

Jail records show, Mauhar was booked on one count of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor. He will likely be formally arraigned in 1st District Court Monday.

According to court records, Mauhar was arrested previously in June after exposing himself at a North Logan gym. He was later charged with two counts of lewdness, criminal trespass, and interfering with an arresting officer, all class B misdemeanors.

Mauhar has pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges. He is scheduled to appear in North Logan Justice Court Monday and could face up to a year in jail on the new crime.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

