Barbara Bingham Stacey, our precious mother, grandmother, wife, sister, daughter, and friend, returned to the loving presence of her heavenly Father on Friday July 30th, 2021, surrounded by those who love her deeply.

Barbara was born on May 8, 1940 to Albert and Ruth Munns Bingham. As the eldest of twelve brothers and sisters, Barbara’s life was marked early on by generously caring for others. Even before she was a teenager, Barbara was preparing meals, including her famous bread, for her large family. She was seen as a mother figure to her younger siblings as well as many in her local community, and eventually she would become the mother of nine children of her own. As the daughter of a farmer, she developed a strong love for animals and plants, especially flowers. Barbara spent her summers teaching her children, nieces and nephews, how to care for her own parents’ garden, but she was most proud of her own garden which was the home of her favorite rose bushes, inherited from her grandmother. As they bloomed each spring near the beginning of May, she would tell her children that it was her grandmother wishing her a happy birthday.

She spent her entire life in the service of others including babysitting children for nearly everyone she knew.

Barbara married her first and only love, Gary Richard Stacey on March 24th, 1959. Their relationship and marriage was and is a beacon of commitment, joy, and selfless love. Their dream of having a large family was fulfilled with 9 children: Micheal (Janae), David (Andrea), Susan (Russ), Richard (Emily), Melanie (Mark), Robert (Diane), Scot (Diana) Curtis (Tristan), and Steven (Katie). The family has also expanded to include 33 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. As much as Barbara loves her kids, her heart seems to increase in size when her grandkids are around. Her never ending supply of toys and gifts ensured she could always send her precious gems away with a tangible token of her love. Barbara is compassionate, tenacious, persistent, organized, loving, dependable and an immeasurable treasure. Her beautiful legacy will live on through the jewels of her crown, her cherished children, and grandchildren.

Barbara is an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and has served tirelessly in many callings in Primary, Relief Society, and Young Women’s organizations at both the Ward and Stake Levels. Her love of the Gospel of Jesus Christ is reflected in her actions and the way she treats others.

Barbara has been preceded in death by her beloved husband Gary, her treasured sister Annette, and (three) wonderful brothers Kent, Glade, Ivan as well as her parents Albert and Ruth Brigham. She is survived by her children and grandchildren as well as her sister Marva and her brothers Lorin, Rex, Marlon, Evan, Carl, and Mark.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, August 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 PM in the Honeyville Chapel (7630 N 3600 W Honeyville).

A private viewing for family members will be held Thursday August 5th at 10:00 AM and Funeral Services for Barbara will be held at 11:00 A.M. in the Honeyville Chapel.

Interment in the Honeyville City Cemetery.

Online condolences may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.