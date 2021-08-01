Carrie (Ross) Widdison

Our loving mother, sister, daughter and friend left us on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Carrie was born October 14, 1978 in Layton, Utah to Bob and Debbie Ross. She was raised by Bob and her beloved step mother Sharon. She attended West Point Elementary, Syracuse Junior High and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1997. She had a great childhood playing in West Point and Syracuse. She loved horses and was a member of junior posse and high school rodeo where she made many friends.

After high school Carrie married Joe Widdison. They were blessed with a beautiful daughter named Chloie. They later divorced. She then married Allan Cothren, soon came another daughter, Gracie. They were later divorced. Watching her two girls grow up together was great because she always wanted a sister. She then married Chisholm Smith, and they were blessed with a perfect baby boy McCoy. They were later divorced.

Carrie loved being a mom, she felt like it was the best job ever. Carrie loved to cheer on her children and encouraged them to follow their dreams. Carrie loved animals and had many dogs that she loved through her life. Her beloved Iggy died just a week before Carrie. She loved decorating especially at Christmastime. Her Christmas trees were so bright they could light a city block.

She passed very unexpectedly from kidney failure and will be greatly missed.

Carrie is survived by her children, Chloie Widdison, Gracie Cothren, McCoy Smith, her parents Bob and Sharon Ross, and her brothers Jarrod Ross and Jesse Archer.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, UT 84337. The family will meet with friends Friday August 6, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment, Penrose Cemetery.

The service will be live stream and may be found at www.ruddfuneralhome.com under her obituary.