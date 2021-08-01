July 28, 2021 – July 28, 2021

Duke Roger Ragan, perfect, angelic son of Thomas Duke and Heidi Hiatt Ragan, was born on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 and died peacefully in his loving mother’s arms after giving his parents six sweet, sacred hours. Duke’s heart has changed ours forever and our sweet baby boy will never be forgotten.

The family would like to thank Primary Children’s Pediatric-Cardiology staff, University of Utah Labor & Delivery, Kimberly McCulloch, MD, Rainbow Kids, Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep Photographer Nichole Stacy, White Pine Funeral Services, Diane Crockett, Plant Peddler, Logan Married Student 11th Ward Relief Society, family and friends.

