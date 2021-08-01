Elizabeth Atkinson

June 5, 1953 – July 29, 2021 (age 68)

Our loving wife, mother, grandma, and friend, Mary Elizabeth Rees Atkinson, passed away peacefully on July 29, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

Elizabeth was born on June 5, 1953 to Ellis Leon Rees and Afton Cressall. She graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Cosmetology school in Brigham City. Elizabeth is the mother of four children and grandma of eight. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed sewing and crafts, quilting, shopping, and spending time with her family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; eldest brother, David Rees; and daughter, Lindsey.

She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Robert Atkinson; children, Mary Jo Thorpe (Jesse) Hartle, Jeremy (Karren) Thorpe and Kealey Thorpe Frye; 8 grandkids; siblings, Frank (Suzanne) Rees, Katharine (Alfonso) Ramirez, Margaret (Glenn) Stephens, Dan (Sally) Rees.

The family wishes to thank the University of Utah Cardiology team and the LVAD team.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel to help with the funeral arrangements.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 5, 6-8pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City and again on Friday, August 6, 11-11:45 am.

Graveside services will be held at the Brigham City Cemetery on Friday at 12:00pm.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.