Macmath makes four saves in Real Salt Lake’s scoreless tie

Houston Dynamo defender Sam Junqua, left center, knocks over Real Salt Lake midfielder Albert Rusnak as Rusnak attempted a pass during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

Zac Macmath had four saves in Real Salt Lake’s 0-0 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

RSL (5-4-6) outshot the Dynamo (3-4-9) 9-8, with three shots on goal to four for the Dynamo.

Marko Maric saved all three shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Both teams next play Wednesday. The Dynamo visit Austin and RSL visits the LA Galaxy.