2,244 new COVID cases included in Utah Department of Health weekend report

FILE PHOTO - COVID-19 vaccine

When the Utah Health Department (UDOH) reported COVID numbers from the weekend, three days worth of statistics were included, since the state no longer issues reports on weekends.

Included in the 2,244 new cases were 958 from Friday, 790 Saturday and 499 Sunday. That has driven the seven-day average for new cases to 861 a day, the most in nearly five months.

There were 15 new COVID deaths reported statewide Monday and there have been 2,466 total deaths in Utah since the start of the pandemic, including 114 in Cache, Box Elder and Rich counties.

The weekend Bear River Health Department report included 54 new COVID cases in northern Utah and the district’s total cases grew to 23,187. Those considered “recovered” by the state amount to 22,584.

As of Monday 55.7 percent of all the BRHD’s residents are fully vaccinated (72,443 people) including 58.4 percent of Cache County residents, 49.9 percent in Box Elder County and 48.6 percent in Rich County. More than 154,000 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

Statewide, COVID hospitalizations have grown to 367 which is 16 more than on Friday and 163 of those patients are in intensive care units,11 more than Friday. To date 18,689 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus. That includes 1,013 in the Bear River Health District.

Just over 2.9 million Utahns have been tested for coronavirus and 5.3 million tests have been administered in the state since the start of the pandemic. Nearly 14,800 people were tested over the weekend and 23,459 total tests were administered during that time.

The number of fully vaccinated Utahns is 1.485 million.

The state’s rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.7 percent while the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.2 percent.

In Idaho 2,197 people have lost their lives to the virus. The state’s total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 200,799. Case counts in the three counties in southeast Idaho include 1,257 positive cases in Franklin County, 421 in Bear Lake County and 378 in Oneida County.