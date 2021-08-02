Carroll Orson Hodges

September 10, 1927 – July 26, 2021 (age 93)

Carroll O. Hodges of Smithfield, Utah, age 93, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 with family and friends near, after a long battle with congestive heart failure.

Carroll was born on September 10, 1927, in Portland, OR. His family moved to Northern California when he was two where he enjoyed a wonderful childhood full of hard work and adventures with his two younger sisters among the redwood trees.

After graduating from high school, Carroll served a short stint in the United States Navy. Following WWII, he served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Texas/Louisiana Mission where he met his wife (who was also serving a mission there) and so began his next great (never-ending) adventure, raising a family! Carroll and Ethelyn Erickson were married in the Logan Temple on June 4, 1952. They were the proud parents of three children, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Shortly after marrying, Carroll was called upon to serve in the United States Army and served in France for a year. He completed his Bachelors of Science degree in Engineering at Utah State University in 1958. Carroll started and concluded his professional career at Boeing. He began with Boeing in Seattle, WA, and then worked for Boeing again in Lake Charles, LA. In between, Carroll worked as a civil employee for the United States Air Force at Hill AFB, UT for 27 years. He applied his engineering degree in multiple areas of the aeronautics field and everywhere around the home and farm.

After retiring, Carroll and Ethelyn served another mission in the Micronesia Guam Mission on the islands of Rota and Saipan in 1994. They loved serving the people there and learning about the islands and different cultures and it fulfilled Carroll’s dream of living on an island paradise. Throughout their lives, Carroll and Ethelyn were active in the Church and enjoyed many callings.

Carroll always enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. He was friendly and loved to visit with friends and family who live all over the country ranging from Massachusetts to California. Carroll had a love for steam engines and tinkering to make things work. It’s amazing what he could do with his ingenuity and a little baling wire.

Carroll was blessed to find another earthly companion after Ethelyn passed in 2008. Carroll and Orvaneil Boyd Olson Densley were married Sept. 20, 2010. They enjoyed 7 years together spending many happy days with their blended families. He especially enjoyed their trips to Beaver mountain in his motorhome.

Carroll was preceded in death by his eternal companion, Ethelyn; wife, Orvaneil; mother, Dorothy Whitcomb; father, Orson H. Hodges; sisters, Patricia Hodges Nunnemaker and Virginia Hodges Dudley; and Dan Olson, step son.

Carroll is survived by sons, Brent (Anna, deceased) of Altus OK, Brian of Smithfield, UT, daughter, Jillynn (Nameer) Youssef of Spring, TX; step-children, Bonnie (Nile, deceased) Marshall, Warden, WA; Lon (Kathy) Olson, Walla Walla, WA; Rebecca (Randy) Johnson, Ellensburg, WA; Jayne (Spencer) Frost, Monticello, UT; and Heidi (Eric) Duffin, Smithfield, UT; 30 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and growing.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Smithfield 12th ward, 155 W. 400 N, Smithfield, UT.

There will be a viewing for friends and family prior to the services from 9:30 to 10:30 am.

Interment will be in the Smithfield City Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rose Sellick for the care and kindness she provided; to Rocky Mountain Hospice staff who cared for Carroll; to the many neighbors and friends who have checked in and helped out over the years and to the Smithfield 12th Ward for their service. Your kindness was a blessing, thank you.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.