December 18, 1984 – July 30, 2021 (age 36)

Our beautiful, selfless wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend, Elizabeth Ashley Nieuwland Egnew, 36, returned to her Heavenly Father unexpectedly on July 30, 2021. She was born with a full head of hair on a very snowy night on December 18, 1984, to Michael and Dianne (Pulsipher) Nieuwland. It is fitting that she was born during one of the most joyful times of the year as that was her personality throughout her life. She was always laughing, serving others, and planning her next Disney trip.

Elizabeth met her Prince Charming, Kyle Egnew, while they were attending Utah State University and working at The Old Grist Mill. They were Sealed for Time and Eternity in the Salt Lake Temple on August 11, 2005. She was always so grateful for Kyle and loved him fiercely. In their nearly 16 years of marriage they had five amazing children, built a beautiful house, went on many memorable vacations, and spent all of their time together.

Elizabeth’s life revolved around her family. Her kids enjoyed when she’d play the piano and they would all sing together – especially her favorite song, “Somewhere Out There.” They also loved swimming and playing in water together and taking walks. She homeschooled her children and appreciated every minute of teaching them. She took them to any activity she thought they’d enjoy and made sure they always made friends everywhere they went. She was their biggest cheerleader in everything they did. She also had a very close relationship with her mom, and always made sure to include her in their activities and vacations. She was so kind, loving, and sincere that she was easily loved by all she came in contact with.

Elizabeth’s love of the Gospel of Jesus Christ was exemplified by her service in many different capacities and attending and serving in the temple often. She loved music and was the Ward Music Chair, often substituted in Primary by beautifully playing the piano, and arranged the Ward Christmas Program. She has also served as the Young Women President and Primary Teacher. She was very receptive to the Spirit and always followed her promptings. Her faith and testimony were beyond measure, a faith and testimony that she taught and passed on to her children.

She was so generous and hospitable. She opened her home to whomever she could. Most recently she opened her home to her birthday-buddy nephew as he prepares to serve a mission. She loved having company over and was an excellent cook. She hosted the “Egnew Eggnog New Year’s Eve” party each year, and anyone could say it was the best party – full of laughter, food, family, and fun!

Elizabeth is survived and dearly missed by her eternal companion of nearly 16 years, Kyle Egnew; their five children: Jared, Nathan, Seth, Makaela, Zachary; her parents, five siblings: Jason (Celena), Hillary (Ryan), Laura (Nick), Stacie (Jeff), and Adam (Audri); her in-laws, Larry and Sandy Egnew; 4 in-law siblings: Matt (Sarah), Alison (Lance), Lisa (Ryan), and Calvin (Elizabeth); and many nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved with all her heart and who loved her just as much.

There will be a viewing held Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 6-8pm at Cache Valley Mortuary (80 W 4200 N, Hyde Park, UT 84318).

Elizabeth will then be honored with a funeral Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (42 W 200 S Hyde Park, UT 84318) following another brief viewing from 9:30-10:30am.

Interment will take place following the funeral at Hyde Park Cemetery, where her body will rest until she returns with our Savior.

In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up for the children’s education through Cache Valley Bank Donations will be accepted at any Cache Valley Bank location or through Venmo @kyle-egnew-cachevalleybank.

