May 8, 1933 – July 29, 2021 (age 88)

Jeanine Maughan Pond passed away on July 29, 2021. Jeanine was born on May 8, 1933 in Logan, Utah to the late Archie Walters and LaVern Brown Maughan. She graduated from South Cache High School in Hyrum, Utah and studied Music Education at Brigham Young University. She married Martin Taggart Pond on November 21, 1958 in the Logan Utah Temple. They have three children: Douglas, Gregory and Michael. Jeanine loved serving her family, serving in her church, and in the community.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served 3 missions for the church; one as a young adult in the Great Lakes Mission, and two with her husband Martin in Bermuda and in West Africa, Cape Verde Islands. She worked as a temple worker in both the Chicago and Indianapolis temples. She had many opportunities to work with the youth in the church and loved serving and teaching children. Jeanine worked many years teaching pre-school aged children at the West Lafayette Village Nursery school. She was a volunteer for LARA and Matrix Lifeline and participated in the Read to Succeed program. She and Martin were group facilitators in the Addiction Recovery program in her church. Jeanine was physically active. She loved walking and loved being in nature. She also loved music. Music was a very important part of her life (vocal and piano). She sang with her father and siblings in musical programs at special events, and was a member of a travel group while studying Music Education at BYU. Jeanine had a great love for her Savior, Jesus Christ, and a testimony of Him and His gospel. She had many leadership and teaching opportunities within the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

Jeanine was preceded in death by her father, Archie W. Maughan; mother LaVern B. Maughan and brother H. Lynn Maughan.

Surviving are her husband Martin T. Pond of 62 years and children Douglas (Karen) Pond of Brownsburg, IN; Gregory (Marianne) Pond of Phoenix, AZ; Michael (Jenny) Pond of Parkland, FL; sister Kathryn (Delwin) Pond of Salt Lake City, UT; brother Archie J. Maughan (Joseph Lorenzo) of West Palm Beach, FL. Grandchildren: Eric (Amanda) Pond, Nicholas (Kathryn) Pond, Jessica (Bryan) Hartsock, Jamie (Grant) Cragen, Megan (Josh) Pond-Maxwell, Caitlin (Ryan) Tibbs, Camille (Alec) Taggart, Brandon (Clara) Pond, Andrew Pond and Michelle Pond. Great grandchildren: Aubree, Madison, Ariana, Emory, Warner, Ike, Kendrick, Sophie, Reese, Holynn, Marlow and Isabel.

The viewing for Jeanine will begin at 10 AM in the Relief Society room at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 3224 Jasper Street, West Lafayette, IN.

The funeral service will follow at 11 AM in the Chapel.

The Interment will follow immediately after the funeral at the Tippecanoe Memory Gardens located at 1718 W. 350 North, West Lafayette, Indiana.

The funeral service will be broadcast over Zoom. For funeral broadcast information please reach out to a family member.