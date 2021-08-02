Logan man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following June shooting

LOGAN — A 20-year-old Logan man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder after a shooting that reportedly occurred June 17. Gabriel B. Sia (pronounced see-uh) was booked Sunday afternoon into the Cache County Jail.

Logan City Police Capt. Curtis Hooley said police had been searching for Sia ever since the shooting had occurred at the Riverwalk Apartments. The incident had been reported early in the morning, just after 1:30 a.m.

“When officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man had been shot in the head and arm,” explained Hooley. “He stated during subsequent interviews that he was confronted by four individuals who had ‘jumped him.’ As they fought, one of the males pulled out a pistol and shot him through his arm, and then the bullet grazed his head as well.”

The alleged victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. He has since made a full recovery.

Officers interviewed witnesses at scene, who identified Sia as the possible shooter. They also located a bullet, believed to be fired from a .38 caliber handgun.

Hooley said, Sunday afternoon an officer was driving along Main Street, when he saw a group of individuals fighting near 135 S. Main. The group scattered when the officer stopped.

One of the individuals was detained. He was later identified as Sia.

A gold Cadillac, also seen fleeing the area was later located. Police searched the vehicle and found a backpack, containing a .38 special handgun. The five-shot revolver was loaded with only four bullets, leaving one chamber empty. There were also several baggies of methamphetamine.

Hooley said officers questioned Sia at the police station about the June shooting and located handgun.

“He subsequently admitted that he was the one that pulled the trigger and shot the 18-year-old male back in June. He claimed it was an accident but he discarded the shell casing.”

A second suspect believed to be involved in the Sunday fight was also located. Abraham Gamez was arrested and later booked into jail.

Hooley said detectives believe they now have the weapon and primary suspect from the June shooting. They will continue to work with the Utah State Crime Lab that will run tests on the firearm and bullet.

“Obviously, there is still some work still to be done. Ballistics from the bullet that was retrieved from the victim and then comparing it with this handgun. But from the interview, we were able to determine that Sia said that was the gun and he was the one who pulled the trigger.”

Sia and Gamez were both arraigned in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from Jail.

Sia was charged with murder, a first-degree felony; three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of riot, all third-degree felonies; along with four misdemeanors. He was assigned two public defenders, ordered to remain in jail without bail and appear again in court next week.

Gamez was also charged with riot, a third-degree felony; and three other misdemeanors. He was also assigned a court appointed attorney and ordered to appear again in court next week.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

