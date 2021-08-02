Logan mayoral candidate against incentives given to Costco and overspending and for transparency in government

Proposed property for Costco at Blue Spring business park on 10th West.

LOGAN — There is a mayoral primary in Logan – three candidates will be whittled down to two on August 10th. One of the two challengers to incumbent Holly Daines is local businessman R.Lowell Huber.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, he explained what prompted him to run.

“I’ve been in business in Logan for 44 years and I’ve watched a steady decline in the last few years of overspending and not achieving and crazy zoning and (other)practices that are obviously from out-of-state, from California areas and what-not. They’re not treating our area as though it is a desert, which it is. They’re just not using common sense,” he said.

Huber said he wants to bring common sense back to government, saying less government is better government.

He criticized the city giving tax incentives to Costco, proposed in the area near 1000 West/ 1000 North. Huber explained local small business owners who have survived over the last 30 years have done so because of the loyalty of their customers and because the business has taken care of and listened to their customers.

“And obviously corporate America doesn’t do that and unfortunately..we already have two Walmarts and we have a Sams Club. We don’t need a Costco, and if Costco wants to come that’s their prerogative, it’s a free society. But we do not need to give them 14-and-half million dollars of taxpayers money coming out of small businessmen to pay for the giant to come put you out of business. That makes no sense to me whatsoever.”

He said if residents want to know more about him and his campaign they can reach him at 435-764-8032. Huber said he will pick up the phone.

Candidate profiles will continue leading up to the primary next week. Another candidate and local businessman, Dee Jones will be on KVNU’s For the People on Tuesday.