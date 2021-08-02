Nancy Hymas

Written by Obituaries
August 2, 2021
April 26, 1947 ~ July 28, 2021 (age 74)

Nancy Hymas passed away July 28, 2021 at home in Roy, Utah. She was born to Adam N. Wolverton and Janet Lamb on April 26, 1947 in Tremonton, Utah.

Nancy married Daniel Hymas on June 28, 1980. Daniel preceded her in death on July 20, 2007.

Nancy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, shopping, sewing and watching TV.

She is survived by her children: Robert Corvin, Janet (Tony) Moore, Ronald (Shannon) Corvin, John Corvin, and 8 grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Daniel, daughter Cecelia Miller, 3 grandsons and a granddaughter.

Graveside services will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 10:00 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd., Ogden, Utah.

Services entrusted to Myers Ogden Mortuary.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.

