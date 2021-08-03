January 8, 2016 – August 1, 2021 (age 5)

Andrew Walter Johnson, our little Andy, returned to the arms of his Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 1, 2021.

He was born January 8, 2016, in Logan, Utah and lived in Smithfield, Utah at the time of his passing. Andy was a fun-loving, sweet boy. He loved to tease, snuggle, wrestle, go on individual “dates” with his parents or siblings, and just spend time doing anything with his family.

He had a contagious laugh and a smile that could melt your heart. He had just received his CTR ring in primary and was so proud of it. He was so excited to start kindergarten this fall. He always said he was “just so excited” for everything. He loved to go ice fishing, skiing, going on motorcycle rides with dad, going to grandma and grandpa’s cabin, and being pulled on the tube behind the boat. Grandma and Grandpa Johnson called him their little fish because he loved to swim. We called him buddy and our “BFF” because our family are all best friends forever. He loved heroes of all kinds, and his very favorite was Buzz Lightyear. He often dressed up as Buzz, even choosing to be him twice for Halloween.

He is our hero. He loved the stories his mom would make up for him or they would make up together about “Superhero Andy” and his superhero family. Friends were very special to him, and he had so much love and gratitude for the good friends he had. He loved people and was an instant friend to all. He was most often the one to remind us to have family scriptures and prayer, and always made sure everyone knew that God loved them.

Andy is survived by his parents, Kevin and Lucy Johnson, sisters Abby, Ellie, and brother Eddie. He is also survived by his grandparents, Welton and Trudy Ward and Larry and Kaylene Johnson, as well as many cousins, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary and will be held at the LDS church on 340 East 300 South, Smithfield, UT beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 7.