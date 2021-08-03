Our loving father, Grant Ross Sleight, returned home to his Heavenly Father on 8/3/21. Grant was born September 20th, 1924 in Ovid Idaho to Ross Sleight and Elsie Rohner . Dad married Nelda Shepherd during World War ll. He was drafted and was sent to Fort Riley Kansas horse Calvary, then to Fort Mead for field artillery training, then to the 81st division in the Philippines. After the war, dad worked at different places, the Chevrolet dealership, and then at Bear Lake motors, the Ford dealership until he retired. Dad and mom also worked at the First Security bank as custodians for many years. Dad and mom loved camping, especially along the snake river. They also loved traveling and were able to go to many different places such as China, Jerusalem, Hawaii, and Mexico.

Dad was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and held many different callings. He loved the temple and would go often.

Dad is a father to 3 daughters and one son, Karen (John, deceased) Linda, (Steve) McKay, (KarenKay) Debbie. He is a grandfather, great grand father to too many to name.

He is survived by his children and His brother Loren(Wilma).

He is preceded in death by his wife Nelda, granddaughter, parents, and brother Lynn, Son in law John(Karen).

Graveside services will be held Saturday the 7th at 3:00 at the Montpelier Idaho Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.